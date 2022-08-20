Partha expresses allegiance to TMC
Kolkata: Former minister Partha Chatterjee, who was suspended from Trinamool Congress following various allegations that had surfaced against him on Saturday, claimed that he wants to remain a part of the party.
Expressing his allegiance to TMC he said that he will stay in the party.
His statement came when he was taken to SSKM Hospital for tests following a rise in his creatinine levels.
Chatterjee has been serving judicial custody after he was arrested by the ED.
"I am with Trinamool Congress and will stay with the party," Chatterjee told the media, while coming out of SSKM Hospital.
Trinamool Congress removed him from all party posts, including secretary general after his arrest in connection with the teachers recruitment scam case.
He was rushed to SSKM Hospital in the afternoon after his creatinine levels went high and he had also complained of difficulties in movement.
Chatterjee underwent a number of tests in SSKM Hospital, following which he was released from the hospital.
On August 18, the judicial custody of Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjeee was extended till August 31 in connection with the scam.
