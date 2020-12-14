Partha discusses roadmap for 2021 polls with Rajib

Kolkata: State Education minister and Secretary General of the ruling Trinamool Congress party, Partha Chatterjee, held a meeting with state Forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday for more than an hour to discuss the roadmap for 2021 Assembly



election.

Banerjee went to Chatterjee's house at Naktala. Poll strategist Prashant Kishore was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, Banerjee had expressed his displeasure over the functioning of some leaders of the party before the media. Posters were put up in Howrah supporting Banerjee. There was also a rumour that Banerjee had begun talks with some front-ranking BJP leaders.

Later, Banerjee told reporters that discussions should be held to resolve the differences in a democratic party. "I always believe in this process. No one should express his displeasure in the public," he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress expelled Kanishka Panda, Secretary of party's East Midnapore unit on Sunday. He is believed to be a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari. Panda had over and again criticised Mamata Banerjee and her Swasthya Sathi project.

Subrata Bakshi, party's state president said Panda had been expelled from the party for his anti-party activities. Some days back, Trinamool had suspended another close aide of Adhikari in Bankura.