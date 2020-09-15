Partha condemns attack at B. Ed Univ

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday condemned the incident of ransacking and theft at West Bengal University of Teachers Training Education Planning & Administration (WBUTTEPA) popularly known as B.Ed University that took place in the wee hours on Saturday.



"We should not pardon those who are responsible for the ransacking at B.Ed university. The administration should take necessary legal action at their earliest. I demand strong punishment for those responsible for this act and condemn such attack on educational institutions," tweeted Chatterjee.

Two persons have already been arrested in connection with the theft and ransacking at the premises of WBUTTEPA. The university authorities

who believe that the incident was a deliberate attempt by some miscreants to

dislodge the proposed online examination slated to start from October 1 have made it clear that the examination will be held as per schedule already announced.