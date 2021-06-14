Partha Chattopadhyay's mother passes away, Abhishek visits Min's house to pay respect

Kolkata: After Shibani Chattopadhyay, mother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chattopadhyay, passed away in the city on Sunday, the party's all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited the minister's house at Naktala to express his condolences.



Later in the day, Abhishek also called on senior party leader and MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy at the latter's house in Jodhpur Park to seek his blessings. After his elevation, Abhishek has been visiting senior party leaders to seek their blessings.

Meanwhile, Shibani Chattopadhyay, who was 91-year-old, is survived by her son, daughters and grandchildren. She was suffering from age related ailments for quite some time. She used to stay with Chattopadhyay at his Naktala residence.

TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Firhad Hakim also went to Chattopadhyay's residence and expressed their condolences. She will be cremated at Keoratala crematorium where Mamata Banerjee is likely to be present.