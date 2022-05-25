Partha Chatterjee appears before CBI for the second time

kolkata: Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday again appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with the investigation of alleged irregularities in recruitment by the School Service Commission (SSC). Partha Chatterjee was quizzed for over 8 hours by the CBI.

Chatterjee was earlier questioned by the CBI in connection with the case and was asked about his involvement in the day-to-day of the SSC advisory committee.

According to sources, Chatterjee had told the investigating officials that he had no control over the said committee and was unaware about the alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee's appeal before the Supreme Court was rejected due to procedural issues in the application.The former Education Minister has been asked to rectify the mistakes and submit a fresh appeal.

Chatterjee's appeal for protection from arrest or any coercive measures by the CBI was turned down by the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court and he was asked to cooperate with the investigating agency.The CBI is also looking into the alleged anomalies in recruitments in Group C posts in government-aided schools through the West Bengal School Service Commission, an official said on Sunday. Chatterjee, who is presently the minister for industries and commerce, was directed to present himself before CBI on Wednesday last week by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court. He had also directed all five members of the advisory committee to appear before CBI.