Partha announces total waiver of charges in uploading docu for online admission

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday announced complete waiver of charges for uploading of documents by candidates while applying for online admission at undergraduate (UG) level courses.



"We have communicated to all state and state aided colleges or universities in the state that have kicked off its online admission process not to charge anything from students while they are applying for admission by uploading necessary documents. The decision has been taken considering the

present COVID -19 situation in which people are going

through a lot of hardship," said Chatterjee.

He added that it has come to the notice of the state Higher Education department that some colleges are taking fees for application forms, prospectus etc from students while they are applying for admission in the graduate level.

The Higher Education department has made it clear that admission in colleges will be on the basis of merit. Students will fill up forms and upload the requisite documents online.

The candidate's physical verification of documents will be done only when he/she turns up to attend classes in their respective colleges. If it is found during physical verification that a candidate's documents do not match with the details he/ she had furnished in online mode the college authorities will take action against that particular student.

Calcutta University has already opened up its portal regarding admission to its 147 odd affiliated colleges across the state from August 10. The admission portal for UG in Science and Arts at Jadavpur University will open on Friday.