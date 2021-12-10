Parnasree twin murder: Cops file chargesheet

KOLKATA: Police have filed chargesheet in Parnasree double murder case at the Alipore court on Thursday. On September 6, a woman and her son were found murdered at an apartment building in Parnasree. The deceased, identified as Sushmita Mondal, lived at a flat with her husband Tapan Mondal and son Tamojit Mondal. On September 6 night, Tapan discovered his wife and son's bodies after returning from office. Police nabbed two cousins of Sushmita, who confessed to have committed the crime.



The arrested duo identified as Sanjoy Das and Sanjib Das told the cops that they were in need of money urgently. The accused had been named in the 1000 page chargesheet. Police recorded statements of more than 60 witnesses.