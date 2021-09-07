Parnasree: Bodies of mother & son found in flat

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Sen pally in Parnasree after a woman and her 13-year-old son were found murdered inside their flat on Monday night.



According to sources, Tapan Mondal, employee of a private bank returned home around 8:30 pm. When he reached his flat on the second floor of the apartment, he found the door was closed but not locked from inside.

Tapan found his wife Susmita Mondal (45) and his son Tamoni Mondal (13) was lying on the floor, bleeding profusely. Tapan started screaming and his neighbours went to his flat.

Parnasree police station was informed. Police found cut injury on the throat of Susmita and Tamoni. Cops suspect that someone close to Mondal family may have murdered the duo as the main gate of the apartment used to be locked throughout the day. Only the flat owners have the keys.

However, cops are trying to find out who had visited the apartment in the evening. Copa also checking surveillance camera footage of the area as well.

Meanwhile, probe into the incident is underway.