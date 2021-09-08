Parnashree double murder: Deceased's husband detained

KOLKATA: A day after the bodies of a mother and son were found in their flat at Parnashree area, police detained the deceased's husband. Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Detective Department took over the investigation.



Susmita Mondal (45) and his son Tamojit Mondal (13) were found murdered in their flat. Susmita's husband, Tapan Mondal, who is a bank employee, returned home around 8:30 pm and called her from the ground floor.

When Susmita did not receive the call, Tapan reportedly called his father-in-law to enquire about her. Cops found Tapan's statement incongruous. Also, his mobile phone was found switched off between 2 pm and 4pm. Sleuths suspect that Susmita and Tamojit were killed between 3 pm and 5 pm. Tamojit was found wearing his school uniform as he was attending online classes.

Police on Tuesday went to the school and questioned the teachers. It was found that the boy was absent in the last period. Meanwhile, cops interrogated the private tutor of Tamojit, who had been to the flat on Monday around 5 pm. He claimed that despite ringing the doorbell several times, none responded.

The door was locked from inside. But, Tapan claimed that the door was not locked when he came. Police have also found some marks on the nails and finger ring of Tapan, which is suspected to be of blood.

The samples have been sent for examination. On Tuesday, forensic experts also visited the flat and collected samples.