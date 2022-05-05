Parl Standing Committee on Railways rule out privatisation of DHR

darjeeling: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on a two-day visit to Darjeeling ruled out privatisation of the world heritage DHR. "We will have a meeting with the Railway authorities on how Railways can be improved. We will also meet the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway authorities," stated Radha Mohan Singh, Chairman. Ruling out privatisation of the world heritage DHR, Singh said: "When we are not giving away our assets including rolling stock, there is no privatisation."Meanwhile, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Kashmir and also a member of the committee on his maiden visit to Darjeeling said: "Darjeeling is beautiful. The people are very warm. I will visit again with my family. My wife will definitely love Darjeeling." He, however, steered clear of any political questions including Article 370 stating that it would steer up a storm. The former Kashmir CM even ventured to the Chowk Bazar.

