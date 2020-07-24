Parks earn praise for helping improve quality of life

Kolkata: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has cited the development and beautification of two parks in the state in upholding their role for significantly improving the quality of life.



Secretary of the ministry Durga Shanker Mishra has posted the pictures of these two urban spaces - Jheel Park popularly known as Biswa Bangla Uddan at ward 101 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation in Baishnabghata Patuli (I & J Block) and Simultala Park in ward 23 under Panihati Municipality in North 24-Parganas in the twitter handle of the Ministry whose greening has been done with funds under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation) project.

"The place was earlier a garbage dumping ground and in 2015 the plan was made to beautify the place and demarcate a reasonable space for a children's park. The waterbody surrounding the park was also beautified that turned this space as a favourite hangout for people of all ages," said Bappaditya Dasgupta, coordinator of ward 101.

The replica of Howrah Bridge, the Biswa Bangla globe, the statue of footballer Krishanu Dey and lighting arrangements commensurate with the theme of the park has made it special.

Tandra Ghosh, co ordinator of ward 23 of Panihati Municipality said that the Simultala park popularly known as 'Kisalay' has been themed upon children with cartoon characters, children's poems. The colourful rides and most importantly the greenery makes this park in the outskirts of the city so special," she added.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified 18 parks in the city to be developed and beautified under Amrut project. Majority of these parks have already been beautified and development of some others are going on. The work includes beautification, seating arrangements for the elderly, separate space for morning and evening walk , tree plantation , pathways with paver blocks. It also includes setting up facilities for a children corner in some of these parks that have more space and have space for playground depending on space availability.

Under the AMRUT

project, state and centre share 45 per cent of funds while the local civic body has to borne 10 percent. A total of Rs 18 crore has been sanctioned under the project for a period of three years.

Deshbandhu Park in Shyambazar, Tala Park, Marcus Square near College Street, Lunar Math at ward 129 in Behala is witnessing rejuvenation presently.

A new park – Diamond Park has been created at Thakurpukur.