Parks and gardens reopen in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: All parks and gardens under Balurghat municipality reopened for public maintaining all COVID-19 related protocols on Sunday.



According to a source, the entry will be restricted to maximum 50 percent of the capacity of the park on a first come first serve basis. Entry without masks is totally prohibited and adequate arrangement for sanitisation has been made already.

Notably the parks/gardens in Balurghat were closed since March 23 due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

"As pandemic situation is improved in Balurghat, the decision of reopening the parks and gardens has been materialised. The visitors will have to maintain pandemic protocols like maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks strictly. Cleanliness operations and sanitisation work will be conducted on a regular basis," said an official.

The official added that there will be probation of thermal screening at the entry point and none will be entertained if he/she exceeds normal body temperature as per health guideline. The visitors will be provided hand-sanitizer too.

In another development, the children's boating facility at Banalata Park was inaugurated and dedicated to the public on the same day by the chairman of Mackintosh Burn Ltd Sankar Chakraborty.

Local residents Balurghat have welcomed the decision of reopening the parks/gardens by the concerned authority.