Park Street flyover to stay shut from from tonight till Jan 11 morning

KOLKATA: Park Street flyover will remain closed from Friday night to Tuesday morning for its load capacity test.

On Thursday, Kolkata Police informed that the flyover will be closed for vehicular movement from 10 pm on Friday. It will remain closed till 6 am on Tuesday as the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) will conduct the load testing capacity examination of the flyover.

During the period, vehicles will be allowed to move along the Jawaharlal Nehru road for both North and South bound journeys.

Earlier, the flyover was closed for vehicular movement for the same reason between 10 pm on December 3 and 6 am on December 6, last year. The vehicles were then allowed to move in the same manner.