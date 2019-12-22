Park Street beckons Kolkatans on last Sunday before Christmas

Kolkata: Park Street became the destination of revellers in the city on the last Sunday before Christmas, with the area decked up to host the grand festival.



The entire stretch of Park Street has been illuminated and the Christmas Carnival has rolled out in its full glory. The stage has been set to

welcome Christmas festival and New Year celebration,

after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the festival at Allen Park on December 16.

The festival will continue till the New Year's eve. Following the inauguration by the Chief Minister, people started visiting Park Street in large numbers to soak in the spirit of the festival. This has become an important event in the year-end calendar of Kolkata.

On Sunday evening, the city-dwellers thronged Park Street and its adjoining areas in large numbers and enjoyed the lighting and decorations. Many were found enjoying various delicacies in nearby restaurants.

The state government has already taken up various arrangements to put up spectacular cultural programmes at Allen Park throughout the day on December 25.

The Christmas festival at Park Street and its festive fervour draws a large number of foreign tourists as well and the state Tourism department is hopeful that the number will increase over the years, with the Chief Minister having taken it to new heights.

People also stood in queues outside various bakery stalls in the New Market area on Sunday to buy cakes. Adequate security measures have already been taken by the city police along Park Street and other parts of the city ahead of Christmas and New Year, to avoid any untoward incident.

There will be additional police personnel deployed at various places in the city during Christmas, particularly along Park Street.

Watchtowers will be set up by Kolkata Police along the length and breadth of the city to carry out surveillance during the Christmas festival and New Year celebrations.

The entire stretch of Park Street will be divided into two flanks by placing security barricades in the middle of the road and all the vehicles would be diverted through alternate routes during Christmas.

Meanwhile, steps have already been initiated to illuminate various churches in the city including the St Paul's Cathedral. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits St Paul's Cathedral every year to attend the midnight carol and offer prayers.Our correspondent

