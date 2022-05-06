Park Circus app-cab driver hacked to death

kolkata: An app-cab driver was brutally hacked to death in Park Circus on Wednesday night following an altercation with a few people.



The victim, identified as Shanawaz Farid of Tiljala, was found lying with multiple stab injuries by the police patrolling team of Beniapukur police station beside Park Circus Maidan. Two of his friends were arrested on Thursday.

According to sources, Farid left home around 7:30 pm on Wednesday after receiving a call from a friend.

Farid's wife told the cops that when he did not return after midnight, they tried to call him but found his mobile phone was switched off. Immediately their neighbours were informed and subsequently police were informed as well. Meanwhile, around 2:30 am, Farid's body was discovered by the police.