Parents welcome norm to prohibit parking in KMC areas around schools till 3 pm

kolkata: Schools and parents welcomed the parking changes implemented by Kolkata Police to decongest the roads and reduce pollution.



The Kolkata Police has decided not to allow parking of cars in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) parking spots, which are located around schools in the city, till 3 pm.

This decision is aimed at reducing traffic snarls in crucial parts of South Kolkata during 7 am to 2 pm.

On the first day of its implementation on Monday, parents were seen following these norms while the traffic police at spot made sure that no vehicle was stopping more than a few minutes. The maximum pickup time at important crossings was fixed at ten minutes.

Several schools are located at adjacent areas of AJC Bose Road, Park Circus, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Loudon Street, Rawdon Street and Park Street area. During the morning hours of 7 am to 8:30 am, the roads are usually jammed with private cars dropping students at their respective schools.

It leads to a long line of traffic at crucial roads of the city and results in the roads getting blocked for other commuters. A teacher of a private school said that this has always been the case, even before the pandemic. However, at that time the traffic was not half as bad as now.

"Suddenly there has been a spike in the number of private cars post the pandemic. One reason for which can be parents fearing for children 's safety in crowded car pools or public vehicles," she said.

The principal of Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls High School Papia Nag Sinha Mahapatra also welcomed the initiative. "Even though our school does not have many children coming in private vehicles, the ones coming at the adjacent school create traffic congestion near the school," she said.

To combat the congestion on the road, the Kolkata Police started a campaign in favor of the car pools and put up notices in front of schools reading, "It's Cool, Use Car Pool."

The car pool owners have been emphasising that use of such vehicles will lead to reduction in air pollution as well. In 2019, they had started with awareness campaigns on the usage of car pools, but they are expecting the results to be better this time as the police and authorities are also contributing.

"The success of it is dependent on the willingness of the people. If they are unable to take the initiative, then nothing will happen," said Sudip Dutta.