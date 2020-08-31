Parents stuck in Bangladesh, TMCP members provide ration, clothes for minor boy and girl

BALURGHAT: Former Trinamool Congress councillor of Balurghat civic body and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members provided free ration for 15 days to one helpless minor boy and girl whose parents have been stuck in Bangladesh since March following COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.



On Saturday afternoon, the former Trinamool councillor Shankar Dutta and TMCP members went to the residence of the minors Hriday and Purnima Barman at Khidirpur and provided rice, pulse and other materials to them.

"We have heard about them recently that their parents have been stranded in Bangladesh due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The two minors are facing tough times as they have no money and food-grains to survive. We will extend our hands in future too until their parents return," Dutta said.

Visibly happy after receiving the ration from the Trinamool councillor and TMCP members, Hriday said: "We are grateful to them for providing us the food-grains and other materials for the next 15 days. We are staying alone for over five months."

They went to the neighbouring country to oversee one of their ailing relatives on March 11 leaving Hriday and Purnima in Balurghat. On March 23, the government declared the lockdown due to the pandemic and the border was sealed and they got stranded there.