'Parents should encourage kids to read and speak in Bengali'

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged parents to encourage their children to read and speak in Bengali. She was addressing a gathering to commemorate the International Mother Language day at Deshapriya Park on Monday.



"English is an International language and it is required for higher studies. But, we should learn and speak in Bengali. Bengali is a sweet language and we should always remember that both our national anthem and national song and the national anthem of Bangladesh have been written in Bengali," she maintained.

The Chief Minister said the state government would set up a monument in the memory of the five youths, who had sacrificed their lives during the language movement in East Pakistan in 1952 at Salar in Murshidabad. One of the martyrs hailed from Murshidabad.

Referring to the writings of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, she said: "His language was simple, which everybody understands."

In a lighter mood, she said: "I often pull the legs (tease) of Nrisingha da (Bhaduri) and request him to write in simple language."

Banerjee said the younger generation should remember the rich culture and heritage of Bengal. She reiterated that there would be a rally one month ahead of Durga Puja to thank UNESCO for giving it global recognition.

Paying rich tribute to famous composer Bappi Lahiri, Banerjee said: "Bappi da had requested me to write a song for him. Accordingly, I had sent him one song but unfortunately he could not use it." Banerjee remembered the contribution of Sandhya Mukherjee and Lata Mangeshkar that had enriched Bengali songs.

Banerjee read two of her poems written in the backdrop of July 21. "February 21 signifies movement and I find a connection between the day with July 21, 1993." She said she had provided funds to set up a martyr's column to remember International Mother Language day, which Suvaprasanna had made.

Poets Jay Goswami, Srijato and Subodh Sarkar recited poems to commemorate the day. Saheb Chattopadhyay, Iman Chakraborty and Shantanu Roychowdhury sang songs.