Parents of BJP leader receive Swasthya Sathi card, thank CM

Kolkata: Parents of Jhargram district's BJP president expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after receiving Swasthya Sathi card at a Duare Sarkar camp on Saturday.



Sukhomoy Satpati is the BJP's district president. His parents Abani Satpathi and Snehalata Satpati had applied for Swasthya Sathi card on December 5. On Saturday, they went to the Duare Sarkar camp along with their daughter Archana and received the card. Other family members of the BJP president, including his uncle and aunt, also received the card on Saturday.

After receiving the Swasthya Sathi card, Archana said: "I have come to take my card. I am feeling good after receiving the same."

The Chief Minister had ensured Swasthya Sathi scheme for all in the state. The BJP district president said: "My parents went as it is a government project."

Welcoming the BJP district president's family members, Trinamool Congress district president Subrata Saha said: "The Chief Minister has introduced the project for everyone. We are happy that his family members have come forward. We will urge all to get enrolled in the scheme."

On the other hand, Swasthya Sathi card was also handed over to a Left Front worker Asholk Tapan at Galsi in East Burdwan to help him get urgent treatment as he was suffering from heart diseases.