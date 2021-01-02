Parents of ailing infant receive Swasthya Sathi card in 2 hours

Balurghat: In a major relief, the parents of an ailing 2-month-old girl child received Swasthya Sathi card within 2 hours of application. The initiative was taken up by the district administration.



Anuska Barman, the child, has been suffering from a critical heart disease since birth. Doctors suggested a surgery for the child's recovery.

Her father, Biswajit Barman, who resides in Tapan block, is a farmer.

After hearing about Duare Sarkar (Government at doorsteps), Barman visited one such camp and applied for a Swasthya Sathi card on Thursday.

The administrative officials forwarded his application from the district Swasthya Sathi cell to the state. After approval from the state level, the card was issued in record time. Additional District Magistrate (Gen) Jitin Yadav handed over the card to Barman.

Anuska will now be admitted to a private facility in Durgapur. "We are going to Durgapur on Friday for treatment. We are grateful to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her initiative Duare Sarkar," Barman said.

Ranu Mondal, the concerned official associated with Swasthya Sathi project said: "The child is suffering from heart disease. The card was issued on an emergency basis. Besides this, we adopt all possible efforts to provide cards as early as possible."