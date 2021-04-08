Parents 'kill' child, then commit suicide

KOLKATA: A couple has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly murdering their 13-year-old daughter in East Burdwan.



The couple's son, who is 7-year-old, was found unharmed. According to sources, on Wednesday morning the boy approached one of his neighbours identified as Ananda Adhikari and told that his parents Vikash Kumar Shaw (42) and Priyanka Shaw (38) were hanging from the ceiling. When Adhikari went inside the house of his neighbour, he found the couple dead.

When he went to another room, he found their daughter Suravi Shaw's (13) body. Immediately, police were informed. Later cops recovered the bodies and sent for autopsy examination. It is being suspected that Vikash and Suravi had planned to kill their children and commit suicide. But, their son somehow got saved. Priyanka's brother Ghanashyam, who lives nearby, was also informed. He claimed that due to family dispute, Suravi couldn't stay at her in-law's house.