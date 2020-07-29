Parcel explodes at a post office in Siliguri

Darjeeling: A parcel exploded at the Pradhannagar post office in Siliguri on Tuesday causing widespread panic. One person has been arrested by the police in connection with this.



At around 11:05 am when a parcel from Amritsar was taken out of the post bag and kept along with other parcels to be taken out for delivery, it exploded.

"There was a loud bang and the room filled up with dark smoke. It also caught fire. We quickly doused the fire by pouring water on the parcel. There was panic among the staff and the around

10 people who were present at the post office at the time of the explosion. Luckily no one was injured," stated Archana Dey, in charge of the post office.

A police officer from the Pradhannagar police station was present at the post office at the time of the incident. He immediately informed the police station. A written complaint was lodged by Dey.

Soon the CID bomb squad, dog squad and police arrived at the post office located at Champasari in Ward 46. A thorough search was conducted and the premises along with the other parcels checked. Nothing else was found.

"A person had called up a few days ago stating that a parcel would arrive from Amritsar for him. We had informed him that his parcel had arrived. The parcel was around 460 gm in weight," added Dey.

The parcel was to be delivered to one Anup Tamang of Rajivnagar near Darjeeling More also under the Pradhannagar police station. He has been detained by the police. Tamang was initially detained by for questioning.

"We have arrested one Anup Tamang under the Explosives Act. Investigations are on," stated Kunwar Bhushan Singh, DCP, Zone II, Siliguri Metropolitan Police. It has been learnt that the parcel contained gun pellets.