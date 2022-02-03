Paray Shikshalay: Classes will be of 4 hours; no demarcation of morning or day sessions

Kolkata: A day ahead of the start of physical classes from Class VIII to XI on Thursday, the School Education department has made it clear that classes in connection with Paray Sikshalay (Education at Doorstep) will be of four hours duration daily and there will be no demarcation of morning or day classes.



Every class needs to be involved for at least two days in this programme and classes should be held in open space in the school campus itself or in an open space close to four or five schools in a specific area. If the verandah of a school is open it can also be utlised. School dress will not be compulsory for the students attending classes. There will also be tiffin break for the students.

The local administration should arrange for mats, carpets or similar things for sitting of the students.

Arrangements of drinking water should be ensured. 100 per cent attendance for the teachers will be mandatory and all teachers and students will have to wear masks. Attendance record should be maintained on a regular basis.

"Long absence from school classroom environment shall definitely have some negative impact in the young minds in terms of social, cognitive, and psychological behavior in the future, if not addressed to. So the initiative is aimed at enabling a joyful assembly somewhat similar to classroom structure free from fear focusing on play, activities and interactive communication. It will promote a child-friendly environment in the open assemblies, focusing on enabling children to bond with reading, writing, creativity and imagination skills," an official in the Education department said.

Though the official start of the initiative will be from February 7, but oral communication has been made with district inspectors regarding rolling out this initiative from Thursday itself by holding at least one class, if possible. Banners related to the same have already reached a number of schools.

Classes V to VII may be involved in the open classes on Thursday.

The headmasters of the schools have been asked to make the arrangements as per infrastructure available and interact with the guardians for dispersal of the students after the classes get over.

"Considering the teachers' strength in many of the schools it will be difficult for the teachers to conduct both physical classes from (class VIII to XI) and Paray Shikshalay for class I to VII," said Chandan Maity of Advanced Society for Headmasters' and Headmistress'.