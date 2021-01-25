Paray Samadhan: Elementary works of about 2K schemes completed

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has ensured completion of elementary level works of nearly 2,000 schemes in a record time after receiving requests through Paray Samadhan programme.



According to the data of the state government, till date works of 1,945 schemes have been completed and at present the work of 3,224 schemes is going on in full swing, which will also get completed soon.

The Paray Samadhan programme has been initiated from January 2 and in just a couple of weeks after receiving the requests the works have been completed.

Different works starting from installation of high mast light to repairing school buildings have been completed benefiting lakhs of people in the grassroot level.

The Paray Samadhan programme is continuing parallaly with the Duare Sarkar initiative since January 2 and it will continue till February 15.

Besides addressing basic issues of people at the grassroot level through Paray Samadhan, the state government is also enrolling people under a dozen state run schemes through Duare Sarkar.

Through Duare Sarkar camps delivery of 14.78 lakh caste certificates have been distributed till Sunday and so far 1.28 crore people got enrolled under the 12 state run beneficiary schemes out of the 2.50 crore people those visited the 25,296 camps across the state.

So far 76.26 lakh people have already received Swasthya Sathi cards bringing them under the health coverage worth Rs 5 lakh per family per year. As many as 12.92 lakh people have been provided with Khadya Sathi cards through Duare Sarkar camps.

Benefits of Sikshashree have been provided to 24,142 beneficiaries. Similarly, 2.97 lakh, 69,483 and 1.37 lakh beneficiaries received Kanyashree, Rupashree and Aikyashree respectively through the outreach camps.

As many as 5,434 and 27,250 people have been brought under the Jai Johar and Taposili Bandhu schemes to help elderly people from the communities to get monthly pension. As many as 37,494 specially-abled people have been brought under the Manabik scheme to provide them monthly pension.

Atleast 7.53 lakh farmers have been provided with Krishak Bandhu scheme through Duare Sarkar till Sunday after the Chief Minister had allowed enrollment under the scheme against self declaration.