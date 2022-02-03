Paray Samadhan: At least 1,22,895 visit over 2K camps in past 2 days

Kolkata: About 2,639 'Paray Samadhan' camps which aim to address the elementary-level work with a mission-mode approach, have been set up in different parts of the state in past two days. Out of these, 1,228 camps were organised on Wednesday. About 1,22,895 people have visited the camps in past two days. The number of total visitors on Wednesday stood at 59,351. In the outreach drive, infrastructure, manpower, supply and services related issues at the grassroot level were addressed.



A total of 55,585 have applied for various benefits. Applications for infrastructure related issues are around 47,761 while those related to manpower issues are around 2,870 (5 per cent). The supply related applications are around 4,954.

The Paray Samadhan initiative began across the state on Tuesday. On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced its commencement from Tuesday. Senior state government officials said all the issues would be addressed and resolved at the camps. Banerjee has urged the administrators and civic bodies to ensure that none of the applicants return empty handed.

Last year, at least 2 crore people were benefited by the Mamata Banerjee government's Paray Samadhan programme.