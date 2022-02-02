Paray Samadhan: 1,396 camps set up; over 47K applications received

KOLKATA: About 1,396 'Paray Samadhan' camps, which aim to address the elementary-level work with a mission mode approach, have been set up in different parts of the state. In the outreach drive, infrastructure, manpower, supply and services related issues at the grassroot level were addressed. A total of 47,974 have applied for various benefits. Applications for infrastructure related issues are around 41,764 (87 per cent) while those related to manpower issues are around 2,427 (5 per cent). The supply related applications are around 3783 (8 per cent).



Meanwhile, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister distributed patta among some refugee families under Paray Samadhan initiative. Chattopadyay, who is a MLA from Khardah, distributed patta among the refugee families who are residents of ward 19 of Panihati Municipality. Chattopadhyay explained to the people the usefulness of Paray Samadhan, an initiative undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "The government will come to your doorstep to provide benefits and you do not have to go to the government. It is the main purpose of this initiative," he told the residents.

The Paray Samadhan initiative began across the state on Tuesday. On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced its commencement from Tuesday. Senior state government officials said all the issues would be addressed and resolved at the camps. Mamata Banerjee has urged the administrators and civic bodies to ensure that none of the applicants return empty handed.

Last year, at least 2 crore people were benefited by the Mamata Banerjee government's Paray Samadhan programme, in the month-long outreach drive. As many as 10,180 schemes related to community-level issues were implemented after receiving requests for the same through Paray Samadhan camps. About 8,415 infrastructure-related issues, 1247 supply and services and 518 manpower issues were addressed.

The infrastructure related issues included repairing of roads, installation of street lights, among other things. Works, including deployment of doctors at healthcare centres and appointment of conservancy staff, were carried out while addressing the manpower related issues.

In the supply and services sector, garbage bins were installed. Steps were also taken to ensure sufficient supply of drinking water.

About 39 departments of the state government had worked in coordination to ensure implementation of 10,180 schemes in all the 342 blocks and also in the areas under 118 municipalities and seven Municipal Corporations.