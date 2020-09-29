Parallel treatment centres help fight Covid-19 better, say experts

Kolkata: Setting up of parallel infrastructure like safe homes, satellite centres, isolation centres have immensely helped the state government to handle the pandemic in a better way, feel the health experts in the state.



Due to the rightful exploitation of resources by the health department and various state government agencies, various Covid hospitals and health centres have handled the Covid management. More than 65 per cent of Covid beds in various hospitals are still lying vacant. This has become possible only because of the timely execution of various plans, feel a section of doctors.

The idea of 'safe homes' was conceptualized by the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had laid great stress on the creation of infrastructure to combat the Covid pandemic. Safe homes, isolation centres and the satellite centres have taken off the pressure of the hospitals. Though, a considerable number of people with mild Covid symptoms have been undergoing treatment at their own houses. Those who have not enough space in their households and have mild symptoms can opt for safe homes or isolation centres. Various private hospitals were asked by the state government to set up satellite centres separately out of hospital premises as a backup arrangement.

"Bengal government acted promptly in dealing with the Covid situation and set up an adequate number of safe homes, isolation centres throughout the state, as a result, a large number of infected patients are getting treatment at these places. Creating alternative infrastructure helped the health department to keep the Covid situation under control. Those who do not require hospital admission get treatment at these centres and get cured," Dr G Mukherjee a senior pathologist from the city said.

There are currently around 200 safe homes in the state. Around 11,507 beds are there in these safe homes. There are currently 1,305 patients in various safe homes across the state. Around 35 per cent Covid beds in various hospitals across the state are occupied with patients. There are 12,675 earmarked Covid 19 beds in the state and 1,243 ICU beds in various Covid hospitals. The total number of hospitals dedicated for treating Covid 19 stands at 92.