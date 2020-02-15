Para teachers to be roped in as invigilators for Madhyamik exam

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Saturday said that he has instructed the West



Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to rope

in para-teachers as invigilators in the Madhyamik examination.

The move assumes significance with the Madhyamik examination scheduled to commence from Tuesday.

"The para teachers are associated with several activities of the department. I feel

that they should also be allowed as invigilators in examinations. I have instructed the WBBSE to take necessary measures

in this regard," Chatterjee

told reporters at the state Assembly.

It may be mentioned that a section of para teachers are demonstrating infront of the Education department's office at Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake for the last few days demanding a hike in salary.

"I will appeal to the agitating para teachers to sit for talks with the government and not to take to the streets in this manner. You should see to it that the students in the respective schools you teach are not deprived of proper education. If you skip school and continue to agitate the students suffer. Guardians have approached me that education is being jeopardized for these factors ," Partha Chatterjee said.

He asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always taken steps so that the teachers do not suffer inspite of financial constraints.

"We are committed to the welfare of you all and steps and we will gradually try to meet their demands," a senior official of the department said.

The minister added that the interview for recruitment of guest teachers will start from February 18.