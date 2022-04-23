Papua New Guinea Coffee forays into Kolkata, to create 500 jobs

Kolkata: Papua New Guinea Coffee, one of the most distinguished coffees in the world, is all set to arrive in Bengal.



PNG Coffee's foray into the state is believed to create more than 500 job opportunities.

PNG Coffee aims to open around 300 outlets in India. PNG Cocoa and PNG Vanilla beans have also been launched on Friday. PNG will soon launch MoU with some leading manufacturers in eastern India.

NRI Bengali entrepreneur Sujoy Maitra, founder and CEO of Australian Company AdzGuru have played an instrumental role in bringing the PNG Coffee along with Joey Sports and Squash Lab to Bengal.

Maitra said: "I strongly believe that West Bengal is now a potential investment destination and a good market for global manufacturers. I hope we will be able to bring more such brands like PNG Coffee into West Bengal in the near future."