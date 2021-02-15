Papers stolen at Visva Bharati, exams cancelled

KOLKATA: Three examinations for undergraduate and post graduate students of Sangeet Bhavan of Visva Bharati University have been cancelled.



The decision was taken after question papers were allegedly stolen or got misplaced from the office of the head of the department a few days ago.

Swapan Kumar Ghosh, the principal of Sangeet Bhavan said a police complaint would soon be lodged in this regard after consulting with the Vice-Chancellor, Bidyut Chakraborty.

The examinations scheduled to be held on February 11, 12 and 13 were on Rabindra Sangeet and Rabindra Nritya (Dance), Rabindranath's Drama and Dhrupadi Sangeet. A section of officials of the varsity has alleged that the examinations were cancelled due to the apprehension of leakage of the question papers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the varsity convocation in virtual mode on February 19.

This will be the Prime Minister's, who happens to be the Chancellor of the varsity, second address in two months at Visva Bharati.

It was on December 24 last year when Modi delivered a speech on the occasion of its centenary celebration.

Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar are expected to visit Santiniketan to attend the convocation ceremony at the varsity.