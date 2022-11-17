Panskura cooperative poll: TMC bags 43 out of 52 seats

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) bagged 43 out of 52 seats in the cooperative society election in Panskura in East Midnapore.



BJP has secured a distant second position after getting six seats while the CPI(M) has got two seats and one seat was won by an independent candidate.

The victory of Trinamool Congress in the Dasang Cooperative Society at Haur under Panskura Bock I Gram Panchayat is significant before the Panchayat election which is scheduled to be held in early 2023.

The cooperative was under the control of Trinamool Congress where the total number of voters stand at 1298. After the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and the state Assembly elections in 2021, the BJP was ahead of Trinamool Congress in almost all the booths in Haur.

Trinamool had fielded 51 out of 52 seats while BJP had fielded candidates in 48 seats and CPI(M) in 40 seats. Local Trinamool leaders said the BJP had entered into a clandestine pact with the CPI(M).

After experiencing massive defeat in the cooperative election, BJP leaders alleged that Trinamool had brought outsiders to conduct the poll.

Refuting the allegations, Trinamool leaders said the BJP had pelted stones at them to create trouble in the area. However, the leaders and workers did not fall into their trap.