Panihati councillor's death: One more held

kolkata: The police have arrested another accused in Panihati Trinamool Congress councilor Anupam Dutta murder case from Patna in Bihar.

The accused man, identified as Dhananjoy Kumar, was brought to the city by Barrackpore City Police on Saturday and produced him at the Barrackpore ACJM court. After hearing, the magistrate granted police custody of Kumar for six days.

Sources informed that Kumar had supplied the pistol using which Dutta was shot.

His name cropped up after interrogating the two arrested accused persons, identified as Sanjib Pandit and the shooter Sambhu Pandit.

Police are probing to find out whether any other people are involved in the crime or not.

It may be mentioned that on March 13 evening Sambhu shot Dutta when he was about to sit on the pillion of a scooter to return home from a local shop.

Local people caught Sambhu while he was hiding in bushes.