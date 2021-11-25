Panic grips Hill school after two teachers test positive

Darjeeling: Panic gripped a girls' high school in the Darjeeling Hills with two teachers testing Covid-19 positive one after the other.



The matter has been brought to the notice of the district administration.

With two teachers testing positive, many students decided to stay away from offline classes. "In class 10 there was 30 per cent attendance and in class 12, 20 per cent attendance on Wednesday," said the Head Mistress of the school.

A few days ago a teacher of the school had tested positive. The Head Mistress had written to the higher authorities regarding this. She was directed to continue with the offline classes keeping the Covid-19 positive teacher in isolation.

"Again on Monday, another teacher tested positive. We brought this to the notice of the higher authorities and were directed to continue with the offline classes.

The teacher has to be kept in isolation," added the Head Mistress.

The high percentage of absenteeism is a clear indicator of the panic that this has caused. "Many students are afraid to attend school along with many parents and guardians afraid of sending their wards to school. It is not compulsory to attend school. If they don't want to, they should not be forced to come to school. However, we cannot close the school unless directed by the authorities," clarified the Head

Mistress.

Incidentally Class 10 and Class 12 are being held offline in Bengal since November 16.

"We had organized a Covid test camp there on Tuesday. One person had tested positive and isolated. School has been instructed to follow Covid norms strictly and not to force any student to attend physically," added S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.