Panic at Kol airport after snake is spotted

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata on Thursday evening after a snake was spotted inside the cargo hold of a Mumbai-bound flight.



Immediately, the cargo hold was sealed and the Forest department was informed. Later, the snake was captured by the wildlife rescue team.

On Friday evening, a flight of a private airline arrived in Kolkata from Raipur. From Kolkata, the flight was supposed to take off for Mumbai at around 7 pm.

While loading the luggage in the cargo hold, a few ground staff saw

the snake on an elevated ladder, which is being used for loading-unloading purposes.

Immediately, the passengers of the flight were evacuated and the cargo hold was sealed so that the snake could not go anywhere else.

After rescuing it, the area was checked multiple times as per the standard operating procedure.

Meanwhile, another aircraft was arranged, which took off from Kolkata for Mumbai with all the passengers. After the check, the flight was sanitised and cleaned before making it ready to fly.