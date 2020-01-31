Panic after smoke comes out of Kolkata Metro rake

Kolkata: Fumes were seen coming out of a Dum Dum bound air-conditioned rake of the Kolkata Metro Railway on Friday, triggering panic among the commuters.

The train was immediateKolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) Fumes were seen coming out of a Dum Dum bound air-conditioned rake of the Kolkata Metro Railway on Friday, triggering panic among the commuters.

The smoke was seen billowing out of the train which had just started off from Netaji Bhavan station towards the next station -- Rabindra Sadan.

The train was immediately stopped and all the passengers were evacuated. There were no reports of any casualty or injury.

