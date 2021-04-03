Panic after fire breaks out at warehouse, none hurt

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a warehouse near Jyoti Cinema Hall on Lenin Sarani on Friday afternoon, triggering panic in the area. No casualties or injuries were reported so far.



Around 12 pm, local shop owners noticed smoke emanating from a warehouse on the ground floor of a five-storeyed building located at 157, C Lenin Sarani. Immediately, the building was evacuated and police along with the fire brigade were informed. The electricity connection was also cut off.

Within 15 minutes, eight fire tenders were pressed into action. Later, four more fire tenders were sent to douse the fire.

The fire fighters swung into action. They used a machine to pump out the smoke.

Due to the presence of inflammable objects like papers and electronic goods, the intensity of the fire was high. A firefighter had fallen sick due to the smoke.

After almost three hours, the fire was controlled. The fire was completely extinguished around 4 pm. It is being suspected that a short circuit has caused the fire.

Sources alleged that the building didn't have a fire fighting management system and extinguishers. A team of forensic experts may visit the spot soon.