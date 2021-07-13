'Panel to scrutinise projects worth less than Rs 5cr of Irrigation dept'

KOLKATA: The state Irrigation and Waterways department has decided to constitute a "Directorate Level Technical Committee" for undertaking independent technical scrutiny of the new capital works projects estimated below Rs 5 crore, according to a notification.

Besides technical scrutiny, the committee will also look into the economic viability of schemes and durability of the project.

The committee would comprise chief engineer (design and research) of the department, the director of River Research Institute, the director of designs of the department's central design office, the director of Dam Safety Organisation and superintendent engineer of the Investigation and Planning Circle-I.

The committee will scrutinise the technical and economic viability of schemes and it would also advise the concerned chief engineer on economisation of the cost of the project through alternative design or methodology.

The committee will also advise on suitability of the materials to be used for proposed work in the DPR in connection with quality, specifications, environmental sustainability and durability of the project. All capital works scheme DPRs costing below Rs 5 crore are required to be framed as per existing model guidelines for preparation of DPRs containing recommendations or technical sanction by the concerned Chief Engineers and submitted at the disposal of the superintendent engineer of the Investigation and Planning Circle-I, who will primarily re-check the DPR and place it before the committee.