Panel to be formed for seeking suggestions on improvement of jute mill infra, revision of wages

KOLKATA: The state Labour department is coming up with an advisory committee to conduct a survey of the jute mills across the state and suggest measures for enhancement of wages of the workers, improvement of working conditions in the mills and other steps for benefit of all concerned with the jute mills.



"The advisory committee that will have representatives from the government, the management of the jute mills and the unions will rope in an independent agency, which has competency like the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) to conduct a survey of the jute mills and suggest measures for improvement in their infrastructure and most importantly a thorough revision of the wage structure of the jute mill workers," Labour minister Becharam Manna said while speaking at a workshop on "Prevailing Issues of Jute Mills in West Bengal" at Utsav Manch in Kankurgachi on Tuesday.

The committee will also examine proposals like affordable housing for the labourers particularly for those whose residences are far off, canteen facility in the jute mills, 8 hours shift for the workers, introduction of night shifts for women.

Representatives from the union and the jute mill owners shared their views and suggestions at the workshop.

According to sources in the Labour department, the expert committee will come up with a report suggesting modernisation of jute mills examining all aspects in three months' time. The final approval will be given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Javed Akhtar, state Labour Commissioner said the department would also come up with a labour policy.

The minister urged the jute mill owners to ensure that the workers of the mills do not suffer due to delay in clearing off dues like provident fund, gratuity etc.