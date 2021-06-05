'Panel suggests HS question papers may be sent online'

KOLKATA: The six-member expert committee constituted by the state government to decide the modalities of the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination amid the COVID situation in the state submitted its report to the state Education department on Friday. However, the committee members remained tight lipped about the report.

The department will forward the report to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her approval. Meanwhile, sources in the Education department said the committee has suggested holding Higher Secondary examinations in a similar pattern as the college and university examinations.

The committee has suggested that question papers may be sent in online mode (through e-mail or whatsapp).They would be given a specific time to solve the question paper and their scripts may be assessed.

Another suggestion of holding the Higher Secondary examination at a later date has also been given. In case of Madhyamik examination, the committee has suggested assessment can be made on the basis of class IX annual examinations and overall projects throughout the year.

Each of the members has also included their separate opinions on the two examinations in the report. The CBSE and ISCE Board has already scraped both class X and XII examinations in view of the uncertain conditions.