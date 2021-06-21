Panel led by CM's chief advisor to draw up plan for tech edu

Kolkata: Eying further development in skill development training programmes, the Mamata Banerjee government has set up a committee headed by advisor to the Chief Minister to prepare a roadmap in this regard and to ensure placement for the students pursuing the courses.



This comes when Bengal has evolved as one of the best states in skill development by securing top position in six out of 10 skill development sectors.

The committee headed by Alapan Bandyopadhyay will be submitting a report within the next 15 days to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take a final decision on the initiatives that would be taken up to further improve the skill development programmes. "We held a high-level meeting today attended by top brass of departments including Agriculture department, Labour department and Finance department were present to prepare a roadmap in regards to further improve the skill development programmes. Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and Chief Advisor were also present in the meeting," Banerjee said.

She said that the performance of boys and girls in Bengal is excellent in terms of skill development. "Today we have set up a committee headed by Alapan Bandyopadhyay. The Committee will come up with a report containing a roadmap for further development in skill development sectors. They will also prescribe way-outs in terms of placement related issues for the students who will be

pursuing the courses," Banerjee said.