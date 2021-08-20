Pandemic: No Muharram processions this year too

KOLKATA: Due to the previaling pandemic situation, police will not allow any processions of Muharram this year like in 2020.



Kolkata Police has informed that the people must follow the Covid protocols as it is instructed by the state government. As per the guideline, no procession or gathering will be allowed.

According to police, this year people have been asked to observe Muharram in a restricted manner to check the spread of the Covid virus. Sources informed that sufficient police personnel will be on road to ensure no gathering.

"This Muharram will be like the previous year. People will have to obey the Covid protocols," said Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar.Muslim clerics on Wednesday urged people to observe 10th day of Muharram month indoors in view of the pandemic."First we have to save our lives. We request Muslims that rather than taking out processions and making huge gatherings one should pray at home and recite the Quran," said Moulana Shafique Qasmi, Imam of Nakhoda Masjid.