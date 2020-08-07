Pandemic hurdle in Sikkim railway connectivity work

Darjeeling: The Covid-19 pandemic has cast a shadow on the Sevok-Rongpu broad gauge railway line that is under construction. The target date for completion has been shifted to December 2022 from the earlier target date of June 2021.



The railway link with Sikkim is of extreme importance in view of the strategic location of the Himalayan state sharing borders with China, as the issue of national security comes into play. Incidentally Nathula, the border with China is a mere 56km away from Gangtok. China has a railway line connecting Lhasa with Xigase. The line became operational in August 2014.

During the tenure of Mamata Banerjee as the Railway Minister, the 44.96 km long railway link connecting Rongpu in Sikkim with Sevok on the Bengal side was given a go ahead. Foundation stone for the project was laid by her on October 30, 2009. However the project ran into complex administrative issues including land and environmental clearances. Finally after a clearance from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on April 4, 2018, work had ensued.

The link will be of a total length of 44.98 km out of which 41.54 km will be in Bengal and 3.44 km in Sikkim. 38.64 km of the line will pass through 14 tunnels. There will be 22 (14 major and 8 minor) bridges.

Stations will include Sevok, Riyang near Rambi, Teesta Bazar (underground), Melli on the Bengal side along with Rongpu on the Sikkim side.

The state of the art New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) which is the fastest and safest method proven to be highly suitable for the Himalayan region, is being used. The project is pegged at Rs. 1400 Crores. Initially the target date was set as June 2021. However with certain problems related to land acquisition, environment clearances, work had been stalled.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further delayed the project. "Though work is on, the pace is slow owing to the different protocols that need to be maintained in the time of the pandemic. Transporting workers to the site along with maintaining of social distance are difficult. However we hope to complete the project by December 2022" stated Subhanan Chanda, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO,) NF Railways. As per Indian Railway's Vision Document - 2020, Government had planned to connect all States of North Eastern States.

The capitals of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura States are already connected by Broad Gauge (BG) rail network. Capitals of Manipur and Meghalaya will be connected by Rail Network by March, 2022. Capitals of Mizoram and Nagaland will be connected by March, 2023.