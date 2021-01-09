Pandemic: Health Regulatory Commission holds physical hearing after eight months

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has conducted physical hearing on Friday after a gap of eight months. The last physical hearing occurred on March 4 last year before the pandemic broke out.

The WBCERC on Friday heard a case in which cousins of a 60-year-old schizophrenic patient raised some questions over his death while undergoing treatment at Baul Mon Health Care Home. The patient Suman Majumdar (60) a resident of Golf Green used to stay alone in his flat after the death of his parents. His younger brother used to send him money from the USA while his two cousins living in Delhi and Bangalore used to enquire about his health.

The patient had been a musician and he was suffering from a financial crisis as well. On October 10, the patient became violent and he was admitted to Baul Mon Health Care Home. The patient's sugar level went up to 1400 and he died. The Home authorities said that he could not be administered insulin during lockdown as it was unavailable. Oral medicines were applied but the patient's condition did not improve. Some of the doctors who treated the patient have given their statement to the Commission while the Homeowner attended hearing on telephone. The WBCERC has roped in expert psychiatrist Dr Pradip Saha who is the director of Institute of Psychiatry to investigate the

matter. The patient's cousins lodged a complaint with the Commission saying that there might be some medical negligence on the part of the Home and they raised questions how his sugar level went up to 1400. The WBCERC reserves its order and judgment may be passed during the next

hearing.

The WBCERC has decided to conduct 4 physical hearings and two virtual hearings per month. Some of the cases pending with the Commission need physical hearing where the witnesses' statements would be recorded, said WBCERC chairperson

Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee.