Pandemic: Concert to help artistes

Kolkata: Bengal musicians relief fund (BMRF) in association with Eastern Zonal Cultural Center is going to organize 3-day long cultural programme at Bharatiyam auditorium at Salt Lake. The programme would be held from 8 am to 8 pm on these days. More than 1,000 artists including singers, dancers and musicians will take part in the programme. The digital concert is called "Bandhu Rupeno Sangsthita". The amount which would be collected from selling of Facebook live tickets would be used for the well being of the artistes who have been financially affected due to the Covid pandemic.