Pandals open for revellers

BALURGHAT: After virtual inauguration of seven Durga Pujas in South Dinajpur by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from state secretariat Nabanna through video conferencing mode on Wednesday, the organisers of these seven Puja committees have opened the pandals for pandal hoppers from Thursday.



The initiative of opening the pandals for public in advance has been taken due to pandemic and as per instruction of the state government.

Office secretary of Kachikala Academy, one of the reputed puja organisers of Balurghat Mithu Saha

said: "This was for the first time when our beloved Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated our Puja. Immediately after inauguration, we opened it for the public. COVID-19 protocols will be maintained strictly during the Puja

days."

The organisers said this year the Durga Puja festival will be celebrated in a different way as the pandemic situation is still critical.

"People have to stay indoors instead of taking part in social gathering. Wearing masks and use of sanitisers are essential to fight with the deadly virus," one of them said.