Pandal depicts revival of small-scale industries in state

Kolkata: The revival of small scale industries in Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government and how the small business units have saved the lives of people during the economic crisis caused by the global pandemic, became the theme for the Ramchandrapur Milan Sangha Durgotsav committee.



In its 74 years of Puja celebration, the Elachi Ramchandrapur Milan Sangha of Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas has selected a unique theme that has already attracted the eyes of many.

The Puja organisers felt about showcasing the revival of small and medium scale industries in Bengal in the past 8-9 years following the patronage of the present government. The small scale business and various handicraft units which have come in large numbers across the state in the past few years have turned savior for many during the pandemic situation. In many places migrant labourers who have returned to the state following the lockdown, have found some part time jobs in some of these small scale units.

Artisans who have started producing various handicrafts at their homes have greatly contributed to the local economy. They often come and put up their stalls in various

trade fairs and sell their products.

Puja committee secretary, Sanjay Sengupta said homemade handicrafts provide employment to many village people. They produce various items with discarded materials and this demands appreciation. One of advisors of the puja committee Colonel Diptanshu Chaudhary has been instrumental in selecting the theme. The puja pandel is made of mats, bamboo baskets and others. Tollywood celebrities like June Malia, Payel Sarkar inaugurated the puja.

After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government had given a boost to small and medium scale industries and also gave a platform by organizing trade fairs in order to help them showcase their handicrafts. Since the concept brought a change in the socio economic lives of people, the puja organisers have chosen to showcase the initiative of the government.