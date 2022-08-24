Pandal can be erected over 10ft solid space in the park: KMC

KOLKATA: The Puja organizers of Mohammad Ali Park on Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) suggesting the former to construct their pandal in a portion of the ground underneath which there is no underground reservoir. Senior officials from KMC's Water Supply department along with Kolkata Police and representatives of the Puja organizers made a joint inspection of the place on Tuesday.



The Puja organizers can construct their pandal over 10 feet solid space in the park and the boundary wall of the park along with iron railing which is approximately another 5 feet can be used according to KMC. The organizers have been asked to take adequate measures so that there is no encroachment of the pandal hoppers in the area of the park where the underground reservoir is situated.

It is learnt that the Puja organizers who were present during the inspection have formally agreed with KMC's proposal however they will hold a formal meeting on Wednesday and will communicate to the civic body about their decision.

The civic body on Saturday had issued a notice for stopping the construction of pandal of the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja as was being set up on the park that rests over an underground reservoir which is in bad condition. Mohammad Ali Park puja is a major crowd puller and gathering of people at the place during Durga Puja may result in a major disaster .

In the year 2019 and 2020, the puja was held inside the fire station situated adjacent to the Park. Last year, the Puja was held occupying a staircase and a small part of the ground.

The underground reservoir at Mohammad Ali Park had partially collapsed on March 31, 2019 morning and water gushed out, leaving Chittaranjan Avenue flooded for several hours.