Panchayats & Rural Dev dept unveils 'Nature Bazar'

Kolkata: In a significant stride to ensure that the people get the opportunity to buy 100 percent natural products of daily essentials completely free from any sort of adulteration, the state Panchayats and Rural Development department unveiled its exclusive store of such products on Diamond Harbour Road in Behala on Monday. The store titled 'Nature Bazar' inaugurated by Panchayats minister Subrata Mukherjee will be run through a franchise roped in by West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC ).



"The people are always in a sense of apprehension about whether the products that they are buying for their daily needs are adulterated or not. But I can guarantee that consumers will have 100 percent natural products cultivated and produced by women of our self help groups from this store," said Mukherjee.

The Nature Bazar at Behala located near Ajanta Cinema is the second static store of CADC. Recently another store has come up at Downtown Mall in New Town.

Ten varieties of rice that includes Tulaipanji, Super Fine Baskathi, Dheki Chatta Rice, Kala Nunia, Gobindobhog, mustard oil, refined oil, all types of pulses , a variety of spices, jam, pickle and other grocery items will be available at a price which is at least 15 percent less than the standard market price.

"The USP of CADC products is its natural quality and reasonable price. We have plans to include handicraft items at these store," said Soumyajit Das, Administrative Secretary of CADC.

Animal Husbandry items like chicken, kadaknath chicken, black buck goat meat, duck eggs, poultry eggs, quail eggs will be introduced soon after the Durga Puja.

CADC is also developing an app for home delivery of the items available at the store in Behala and its adjacent areas.

Till the opening of the two static outlets people had to buy CADC products from its office at Mrittika in Salt Lake and home delivery was limited only to Salt Lake and New Town.