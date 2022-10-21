Panchayats dept to offer Kali Puja & Bhaiphonta spl platter

KOLKATA: State Panchayats and Rural Development (P& RD) department, which home delivers special platters during festive occasions, will continue doing the same on the occasion of Kali Puja and Bhaiphonta.



Infact, considering the rituals of having 14 'Saag' and lighting 14 pradip (special type of lamp) on the day before the Kali Puja, the delivery will kick off right from October 23 which is known as the occasion of 'Bhoot Chaturdashi'.

"A good number of people, who are regular clients of our home delivery service on different occasions, are the elderly. So, considering the difficulty they may face to travel to the market for getting 14 varieties of saag, we have decided to home deliver the same along with 14 pradip, the previous day as per Bengali rituals,"a senior official of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation ( WBCADC), which executes the home delivery, said.

WBCADC is an autonomous organisation under P & RD department. During Kali Puja, which takes place during night, many people, particularly the housewives, observe fast and take food only after Puja is performed. So it's quite natural that they want to be relieved of the burden of cooking. So on the Kali Puja, we will be delivering fully vegetarian menu, comprising 'Narkel dive Bhuna Khichuri', 'Labra', with 'Pataler Dorma', 'Chatni' and 'Payesh.' The entire platter will be priced at Rs 300 per plate. On the following day, the platter for dinner will consist of 'Sada Polao' and 'Chanar Dalna', 'Stuffed Alur Dom', 'Chatni' and 'Mishti' at Rs 325.

The 'Bhaiphonta thali' during lunch will comprise 'Basmati Chaal er Bhat', 'Macher Matha diye Moong Dal', Fish Butter Fry, 'Basanti Polao', 'Potoler Dorma' (with fish stuffing), 'Chatni' and 'Mishti' at only Rs 325. The add on menu will comprise 'Bhetki Paturi' at Rs 110, 'Ilish Paturi' at Rs 180 , 'Mutton Kosha' (4pc) at Rs 200, 'Deshi Murgi Kosha' at Rs 150 and 'Golda Chingrir Malaikari' at Rs 150. The items will be available both on October 26 and 27.

The dinner thali on the two days will serve Chicken 'Biriyani' and Chicken 'Chaap' at Rs 250. Order can be placed through WhatsApp at numbers 8240622346/ 9432207131/9734399915. The last ordering time will be 8 pm the previous night or till 500 plates are ordered.