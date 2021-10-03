Panchayats dept to home-deliver special food on all Puja days

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department is all set to satiate the taste buds of the food lovers this Durga Puja with a plethora of food. The doorstep delivery service will kick off right from Sasthi and will continue till Dashami. A special Mahalaya menu has also been added for the first time this year. .



"There is a large section of people who are reluctant in going out to the restaurants for dining amid the Covid situation. But, they would not lose out the opportunity of gorging on a variety on their platter. So we are home-delivering lunch and dinner right at their doorstep from Sasthi till Dashami and also on Mahalaya," a senior official of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC)–an autonomous organisation under P & RD department which is executing the food preparation and delivery said.

The Mahalaya lunch and dinner will be completely vegetarian with Luchi, Cholar Dal, Basanti Pulao, Alur Dam, Chatni and Misti Pan priced at Rs 200 only.

The Sasthi lunch menu will serve Radha Ballavi, Alur Dam, Basanti Pulao, Basa (fish) Paturi, Chicken Kasha, Chatni and Misti Paan at Rs 400 while the Saptami lunch priced at Rs 425 will offer Fine Rice, Macher Matha diye Mug Dal, Fish Butter Fry, Doi Katla, Sorshe Ilish, Chatni and Misti Paan.

The Asthami lunch of Khichuri will have accompaniment in the form of Labra, Beguni, Chatni. Papad, Payesh and Misti Pan at Rs 250.

The Nabami lunch will serve Fine Rice, Macher Matha Diye Mug Dal, Fish Fry, Kachi Pathar (Mutton) Jhol, Chatni, Misti, Misti Doi and Paan at Rs 425.

The Dasami lunch will be special with a plethora of sweets Saktigorer Khirer Langcha, Sitabhog from Burdwan, Pantua from Ranaghat, Mihidana and Bengal Rosogolla accompanied by Sada Pulao and Navratna Korma,

"Sweets are an integral part of Bijoya Dashami. So we have consciously incorporated the same in our menu," Soumyajit Das, Administrative Secretary of CADC said.

The dinner menu will be common with Chicken Biriyani, Chicken Chap and Raita at Rs 50 while the Ashtami dinner will be purely vegetarian serving Luchi, Dhokar Dalna, Begun Bhaja and Misti at Rs 150.

Orders can be placed through whats app numbers 9163323556, 9163312808, 6290225859, 8170887794, in advance by 9 pm (the previous night) for lunch and 10 am in the morning for dinner.

Last year WBCADC earned over Rs 4 lakh through home delivery during Durga

Puja.

Stalls will also be put up at seven puja pandals in

the city.